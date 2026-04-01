Plaid Cymru candidates in Carmarthenshire have met with members of the Farming Union of Wales to discuss the future of the industry.
Cefin Campbell, Nerys Evans, Adam Price and Mari Arthur - who are standing to be Plaid Cymru Members of the Senedd for Sir Gaerfyrddin in the election on 7 May - used the opportunity to outline their party's policy program for government.
These include securing multi-year funding for farms, getting to grips with TB, commissioning a review on bureaucracy in the sector and reforming NVZ regulations.
Nerys Evans, who is second on the Plaid Cymru candidates list in Sir Gaerfyrddin, said: "It was good to have the opportunity today to hear about the key issues, concerns and hopes of the farmers who are represented by the FUW. We know that Labour has let the Welsh countryside down for far too long and a change in direction is needed.
"I am confident that the policy programme for agriculture outlined by Plaid Cymru is a practical, effective set of proposals to tackle the challenges facing family farms and the communities that depend on them to ensure a prosperous future for future generations."
Commenting following the visit, FUW Carmarthenshire Chair, Huw James said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Cefin, Nerys, Adam and Mari to Tyddyn, and to have the opportunity to discuss first-hand the realities facing family farms here in Carmarthenshire.
“Farmers are dealing with significant uncertainty - from ongoing changes to support schemes to the devastating impact of bovine TB - and it’s vital that future policies provide stability, fairness and a clear long-term vision for our industry.
“Farming is not only central to our food production: it underpins the economic, social and cultural fabric of our rural communities. Supporting the sector means supporting the communities that depend on it, and ensuring they can continue to thrive for generations to come.”
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