A Family farm in the Cambrian Mountains has once again brought Christmas cheer to the region.
Teifi Christmas Trees, are a beloved holiday tradition in the region, growing and selling trees for more than three decades.
A multi-generational farm that raises beef, sheep, and Christmas trees, all while reserving the natural beauty of the Welsh countryside.
For over 30 years, the Rees family has dedicated themselves to growing the perfect Christmas tree.
Under the guidance of Jeff, Mags, and eldest son Dan, the farm produces primarily Frazier Firs, renowned for their dense, triangular shape and nostalgic fragrance.
Their innovative approach to farming is evident in their unique weed management for the trees.
A flock of Shropshire Sheep grazes among the trees, naturally controlling weeds and maintaining a healthy ecosystem.
Each year, the Rees family and a team of local farmers work tirelessly to harvest and prepare the trees for distribution. The process is labor-intensive, requiring careful pruning and shaping over several years.
"We're proud to carry on a family tradition of providing high-quality Christmas trees," said Jeff Rees, owner of Teifi Christmas Trees. "Started by my father, myself and brother Dewi, I hope to see it continue for many more generations.”
Youngest son Deian has been travelling for a few years but is back home to run the new pitch at Morrisons Carmarthen, whilst son in law Owen has also started a site at Morrisons Cardiff Bay.
Nick, a close friend of the family, who works on the farm throughout the year, is the face of the well established Morrisons Aberystwyth site for the second year in the row.
Speaking to the Cambrian News last year, Jeff said: “Trees need to be tended to throughout the year, growing Christmas trees isn’t just a case of planting and harvesting them.
“Not a lot of people know that, which is what inspired us to put this video together.
“It’s a very labour intensive process, it takes about 10 years for these trees to grow, and they need to be nurtured throughout their growth.”
Their trees will be sold outside Morrisons stores until Friday, 20 December.