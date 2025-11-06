A Bryncrug farmer has been announced as the winner of this year’s NFU Cymru / Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award.
During a presentation at the NFU Cymru conference, Jessica Williams was presented with a prize of £500 and a Welsh slate engraved barometer.
Jessica farms in partnership with her husband Hugh, a vet, running a mixed enterprise of Welsh Black cattle and Hardy Welsh Mountain, Black Welsh Mountain and Pedigree Lleyn sheep across 550 acres in Meirionnydd.
Their herd of pedigree Welsh Blacks includes cattle from Jessica’s own Gerddi Bluog prefix, founded with cows gifted by her late father when she was 18.
Her father’s influence lives on strongly at Dolaugwyn, where herd health, efficiency and sustainability underpin every decision. The family runs a closed herd, participates in the Premium Cattle Health Scheme, regularly blood test and vaccinate livestock to maintain their disease-free status.
Environmental management is another cornerstone of the business at Dolaugwyn, where environmental agreements have been in place since they were first established.
Currently the farm has a Habitat Wales Scheme agreement in place supporting hedge restoration, fencing and environmental grazing.
The farm is home to abundant wildlife and pollinators – including honeybees and Jessica continues to engage closely with the local community, visiting nearby primary schools to discuss the process and importance of beekeeping.
Jessica and her daughter Sara have also been exploring uses for their own Black Welsh Mountain Wool.
Motivated by her daughter’s interest in arts and crafts, the pair have been attending local classes by the Welsh Woolshed and have an animal byproducts licence from APHA to look into creating leather and sheep skin rugs.
Alongside producing high-quality, traceable food, Jessica and Hugh have diversified by developing a direct meat sales enterprise, selling Welsh Black beef locally through their meat boxes.
