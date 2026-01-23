John Jones (John Werndriw, John Llaeth) recently celebrated his 90th birthday and told his family and friends that he did not wish to receive gifts, but that they were welcome to make a contribution to the Alzheimer’s society.
This charity is very close to John’s heart, as well as to his children Geraint, Bethan and Emyr, and the whole family, as John’s late wife Barbara suffered for many years from this cruel disease.
John and the family would like to thank everyone from the bottom of their hearts who contributed to the charity. A very respectable sum of £1,144.33 was raised.
Dan Gee thanked John on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Society for the collection and spoke about how the money would be used to help people who are suffering, in order to make their lives and the lives of those who care for them a little easier.
These include:
A bilingual dementia support helpline; Singing for the Brain sessions – there is currently no class in our area, but the hope is that one will be established in the future Support for families; Travel costs for sufferers to meet with a Member of Parliament to discuss important issues at local and national level and ongoing research.
It is hoped, therefore, that the money raised will be of help to those who are suffering.
