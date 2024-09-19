A CEREDIGION farmer has won a national award for his herd of cattle.
Judges were astounded by the quality of South Devon cattle nestled in the welsh countryside near Llanon at Cefngwyn Hall.
Charles Grisedale, who started his South Devon herd thirteen years ago, has taken the crown as National South Devon Herd Competiton winner for 2024, beating 15 other herds.
Grisedale and his cattle are embedded in their environment, with a herd of 55 cows and their youngstock they graze 200 acres of Welsh countryside supporting growth of red listed endangered animals in their environment.
The herd is entirely grass fed and is sold through Charles’ meat box business, he has a chiller and cutting room on site. “It is amazing, the older generation say that they haven’t had meat like it for decades, where as the younger generation say that they didn’t know that is what beef is supposed to taste like.”
Charles started the herd on a whim in 2009 when he saw a sale advertised in Bristol, having never seen a South Devon cow and assuming there wouldn't be a competitive market he took his wife to see what all the fuss was about.
On arrival, he was impressed by their docile temperaments and the breed's commercial attributes, coming away from the sale with the start of what has become a magnificent herd.
“I have kept cattle all my life, I bought my first cow at seven-years-old and I always had continental suckler cows.
“I converted to South Devons because they are the most profitable suckler
cow I can find, they also don’t spend their lives bending gates. I just wish I had found the breed sooner, I suspect the South West might be trying to keep them a secret!”
The breed’s performance for growth, forage utilisation, carcase quality, and maternal attributes mean this a breed for both pedigree and commercial beef who want to farm sustainably and profitably.
The South Devon Society promotes and supports the interests of the South Devon breed of beef cattle and is a registered charity.