Ceredigion will be the host county when the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show returns to Llanelwedd.
Each year, the show chooses a different Feature County; this dates back to the show’s early origins, when its location changed yearly from county to county in Wales.
Ceredigion has a long and proud agricultural and cultural history and the Royal Welsh Show is a highlight of the calendar for many rural communities.
Over the past year, residents in Ceredigion have come together to hold activities to raise money for Sioe’r Cardis.
Speaking on being the host county, Ceredigion County Council said: "We look forward to the culmination of the activities at the Royal Welsh Show, which will celebrate 120 years since it was originally established in Aberystwyth in 1904.
"Agriculture and food production is one of our main sectors in Ceredigion.
"The county is full of family farms that run businesses of the highest standard, as well as being strongholds for the Welsh language and its traditions.
"We are proud of our outstanding independent businesses – from food and drink companies to hospitality and tourism businesses.
"Ceredigion County Council is committed to ensure our businesses and communities continue to thrive and grow.
"Partnerships such as Growing Mid Wales and Arfor create new opportunities for the future, with direct support to start or grow your business available through the Cynnal y Cardi scheme."
Eifion Evans, Ceredigion County Council’s Chief Executive, added: “It is indeed a significant privilege for Ceredigion to be the Feature County at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.
“This prestigious opportunity allows us to showcase the rich culture and community spirit that defines our rural County. It is also an opportunity for us to promote the entrepreneurial opportunities there are in Ceredigion and the support that is available for businesses to thrive.”
The Royal Welsh Agricultural Show takes place on the first week of the summer holidays, between 22-25 July in Llanelwedd near Builth Wells.
A celebration of the show’s 120th anniversary is also currently on display at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth, with an exhibit of some historical photos.