The Dyfi Osprey Project has released exciting new images of plans to create a state-of-the-art beaver-watching facility.
On Monday the Machynlleth reserve which is home to ospreys and, more recently, a beaver family as part of a reintroduction programme, released plans for a new observatory.
The project, based in Dyfi Wildlife Centre run by the Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, will be applying for funding soon for the new building on the lowland peat bog.
Emyr Evans, Dyfi Projects Manager, said: “The idea is to allow access to kids and adults to see beavers with a strong educational aspect.
“It would be a fancy wildlife watching hide in essence!”
The watching platform would be solar-panelled with benches and info-boards inside, with a large viewing window looking out onto a ramp overlooking the water for beavers to rest on.
The family of beavers were introduced to the seven-acre reserve in 2021 from Scotland.
Beavers had become extinct in Wales for 400 years due to hunting for their fur, meat and castoreum.
They were brought back by the team to restore the wetland habitat from the damage caused in its former life as a conifer plantation.
This comes as the Welsh Government in September backed plans to reintroduce European Beavers into the wild.
On 26 September Huw Irranca-Davies MS, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs announced the decision: “[Beaver] activities, such as building dams, create ponds and wetlands which help store water and support natural flood management.
“Beaver dams can also contribute to improving water quality by storing sediments containing nutrients and pollutants, reducing the amounts that will be transported downstream.
“This in turn creates rich and diverse habitats supporting a wide variety of other species.
“Their ability to shape ecosystems highlights their importance as a keystone species in maintaining ecological balance.”
The Dyfi Osprey Project would like your thoughts on their vision - to participate, fill in this short survey in English or Welsh.