A RARE opportunity is opening up in the Elan Valley, as four farms on one of Wales’s most dramatic estates are released to let for the first time in years.
With a strong focus on supporting agriculture, encouraging diversification and strengthening the rural economy, the new opportunities will give tenants the chance to live, work and build thriving businesses in the heart of Mid Wales.
Available from the end of September via Elan Valley Trust, the holdings include Abergwngu Farm and Tynllidiart Farm, both of which include residential properties, alongside Ty Mawr Sheepwalk and Hengae Sheepwalk, which are land-only opportunities.
Managed by the Trust in partnership with Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water, the estate balances agriculture, conservation, education, and public access, while supporting local communities and protecting the natural environment.
Following the introduction of the Sustainable Farming Scheme and a recent internal review, they have taken the decision to reduce their in-hand farming operation and make a number of holdings available.
Charlotte Harley, Estate Manager at Elan Valley Trust, said: “Opportunities like this don't come along often. These are working farms in a very special part of Wales, and we want to see them in the hands of people who are serious about farming the land well and joining this established and collaborative upland farming community.
“Tynllidiart Farm would make an ideal starter holding and we would work closely with a new entrant tenant to support the growth and development of their farming business.
“For all our holdings, we want tenants who understand what this landscape is and want to be part of caring for it.”
As part of the selection process, The trust will be seeking tenants who reflect their wider goals and can work collaboratively to support nature conservation, public access and community benefit.
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