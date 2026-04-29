Operating a profitable farm doesn’t require a vast amount of land, as one successful horticulture business is proving on just 12 acres in rural west Wales.
Lauren Simpson and Phil Moore grow seasonal crops for niche markets, demonstrating that farming on a small-scale, utilising far less land than the typical acreage of a family farm, is possible if farmers are creative with the crops they grow.
They had careers as London-based documentary makers before upping sticks in 2017 to farm at Parc y Dderwen, Llangolman.
Neither had a background in agriculture but in the eight years since relocating they have established a successful off-grid farm and associated food business.
The change of direction was prompted by a keen interest in the multiple issues that intersect around food production - land use, climate change, nutrition, workers’ rights and more.
Lauren and Phil specialise in producing naturally fermented and raw sauerkrauts and kimchi, made using ingredients predominantly grown in their market garden.
Seed crops are also grown for Real Seeds and the Wales Seed Hub and garlic plaits are sold wholesale.
They knew there was more they could do to maximise the potential of their land though and in 2025, supported by Farming Connect under its ‘Our Farms’ programme, they embarked on a trial to investigate how perennial culinary, medicinal and soft fruit crops might deliver that ambition.
While sauerkraut and kimchi are Lauren and Phil’s main venture, trialling other crops and exploring the markets for these offered opportunities to increase profitability, a trial overseen by Hannah Norman from Farming Connect.
A 14m x 14m plot was earmarked for the trial; this was covered by an artificial layer for a year to prepare the ground for planting and when removed, manure was spread on top of the soil, and the land cultivated with a single pass of a power harrow and a bed former.
To provide good drainage for the beds earmarked for growing Mediterranean-type herbs and lavender, sand was added to the soil.
It was weeds that proved to be Lauren and Phil’s biggest challenge.
“We have resigned ourselves to acknowledging that we might have to accept a new standard of what is adequate. We might never fully get on top of the weed grass, but the ground cover is definitely helping,’’ says Lauren.
Soft fruit bushes, including blackcurrants, blueberries and redcurrants, were included in the planting scheme, and establishment was good with some fruit produced in the initial season.
With those bushes now in their second year of growth, an increased harvest is expected this season.
The culinary and medicinal herbs also grew well - bergamot, camomile, skullcap and lavender particularly so.
The support from Farming Connect to run the trial was pivotal, providing Lauren and Phil with the time and resources to experiment with different plants.
They also discovered that ground preparation and weed management are key to successful establishment.
Farming Connect is currently recruiting for the next cohort of demonstration farms to join the Our Farms network. Expressions of interest must be submitted by 10am, Monday 18 May 2026.
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