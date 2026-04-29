The Farmers’ Union of Wales has raised concerns regarding the cost and delivery of veterinary services associated with the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) universal requirements.
Writing to the Welsh Government, FUW President Ian Rickman has outlined issues relating to Universal Action 12, particularly the Animal Health Improvement Cycle (AHIC), as the Single Application Form (SAF) deadline approaches.
The union reports that some farmers are encountering high and variable costs for completing AHIC requirements, alongside a lack of clarity around what is expected. In one example, a veterinary practice in south Wales has quoted a fixed fee of £500 plus VAT for completing the AHIC, including associated assessments and documentation.
The FUW has also been made aware that some veterinary practices are currently unable to provide quotes, citing a need for further guidance. This has contributed to uncertainty among farmers as they consider participation in the scheme.
FUW President Ian Rickman said: “Our members need clear and consistent information in order to make informed decisions about entering the scheme. At present, there is some uncertainty around both the requirements and the associated costs, which is causing apprehension within the sector.
"Greater clarity for both farmers and veterinary practices would help ensure the scheme can be implemented in a way that is fair, proportionate and workable on the ground.”
The FUW notes that completion of all Universal Actions is required to access SFS payments, and has emphasised the importance of ensuring that requirements are practical and proportionate.
The Union has asked the Welsh Government to provide further clarification to veterinary practices on the scope and delivery of AHIC requirements.
The FUW is keen to continue discussions with Welsh Government officials to help ensure the scheme is implemented in a way that is workable for all farming businesses.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.