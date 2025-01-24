“NFU Cymru recently undertook a survey of our members to gain an understanding of the impact of the water quality regulations on the industry. The survey showed that a majority of farmers had or needed to invest to meet the requirements of the new regulations, with an estimated mean cost of investments at approximately £100,000, with 12% stating the cost was over £200,000. Today’s farm income figures show that farmers simply cannot afford, the costs based on the profitability of Welsh farming at the moment, even with grant support.