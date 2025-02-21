NFU Cymru has stressed the need for continued dialogue between the industry and government on the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme.
NFU Cymru President, Aled Jones, met with Huw Irranca Davies MS to discuss progress and said: “The meeting this week was a good opportunity to provide the Deputy First Minister with a summary of the feedback from the NFU Cymru SFS Roadshows.
“In particular, members, highlighted the need for the 10% habitat scheme rule to better reflect the wide diversity of temporary and permanent habitats we have on our farms. They were very clear that hedges and other traditional boundary features must be included.
“Members also raised concerns at the potential bureaucracy associated with the Universal Actions, Scheme Rule, Universal Code and Farm Carbon Assessment.”