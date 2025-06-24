A mid Wales shearer will attempt to break the British record in July, taking on an eight-hour challenge.
Huw Jones, 27, from Abergynolwyn, will take on the challenge at Hendreseifion Farm, Llanwrin on 5 July.
For approximately six months of the year, Huw’s normal shearing routine would be spent between here in the UK and New Zealand.
The rest of the year would be farming on the family farm, along with some contract sheep dipping alongside his brother.
Huw said: “As far back as I can remember, farming has always been my main passion.
“I would always be outside farming with my parents, and when staying with my grandparents.
“Luckily for us, Mum and Dad have always included me and my brother in a lot of farming decisions from a young age (sometimes too young), but it helped us learn how important it is to consider all aspects before making a decision.”
Shearing normally starts for Huw at the end of April in England before coming back home to Wales to shear from the end of May.
Huw shears with his friend Gwydion and they’ve shorn together for several years on local farms, starting with the rams and yearlings and then on to the ewes and mountain flocks.
The aim is always to finish shearing at the Royal Welsh Show.
Huw added: “I have a few proud moments in shearing, and winning the Senior Championship in Corwen Shears was a personal highlight.
“There are many shearers and people outside of shearing who have inspired me in different ways, but for me, Rowland Smith has always been a big inspiration.”
The record attempt will be live streamed will be livestreamed on the Facebook page - ' Huw Jones - 8 hours British Shearing Record Attempt’, with money raised going to the Wales Air Ambulance and Aberdyfi Search and Rescue.
