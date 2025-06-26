“This was a conservation crisis unfolding in real time.” says Lead Editor Professor Phil Atkinson. “Being able to quickly bring together data and expertise from across BTO and its partner organisations has enabled us to respond to a rapidly evolving situation, and to then reflect on the lessons learned. Our collective findings call for urgent investment in long-term monitoring, improved approaches to disease response, and greater integration of wildlife disease surveillance into public health and environmental policy under a ‘One Health’ framework, which considers human, livestock, and wildlife health together.”