Farmers looking to upskill and grow their business now have 17 new offerings available through Farming Connect's training programme.
Farming Connect is now offering over 120 courses subsidised by up to 80 per cent.
You can choose from a wide range of short courses categorised under business, land, land – machinery and equipment, and livestock. These courses are delivered by a network of accredited training providers.
The training courses cover a wide range of topics from First Aid for Feet, Sheep Shearing and Safe use of Vet and Med through to business planning, first aid, food safety and IEMA Environmental Awareness Courses.
One of the new courses now offered covers best practices in fertiliser use and nutrient management, allowing candidates to advise on sustainable crop production that protects the environment and meets industry standards.
A one-day course on Dry Stone Walling will teach people the basics of dry-stone wall maintenance and construction. By the end of the course, you'll be familiar with safety procedures, how dry-stone walls are built, how to pick good stones, and how to do minor repairs and construction of these walls.
Another course added to the programme is Embracing Change.
Combining indoor learning with a site visit, the Introduction to Peatland Restoration course is designed to teach farmers and land managers about the importance of peatlands and how to manage them sustainably
For those with an interest in fencing the Fencing and Gate Installation - Post and Strained Wire course will teach you how to safely install post and strained wire fencing.
The one-day Health & Safety Awareness of Forestry and Woodland Operations for Landowners is designed to educate farmers and landowners on the legal and practical aspects of managing forestry work.
Other new courses include Drone Use and Techniques in Agriculture, Digital Marketing Planning & Using Digital Tools, Understanding and using MTD Making Tax Digital software, Elite Wool Industry Training UK - beginners and advanced shearing courses and Level 2 Welfare of Animals in Transport.
For more information on these training courses search Faming Connect or contact your Local Development Officer or the Farming Connect Service Centre on 03456 000 813.