Peter Hambly, Chief Executive of Badger Trust, said: “This documentary focused on farmers and the support and advice they need to reduce bTB in cattle. It is clear that, like everyone else involved in this debacle, the farmers have been badly let down by misinformation and distractions. They need the proper support to reduce bTB in their herd, not more nonsense about culling badgers, which science has repeatedly shown will never be an effective bTB solution. “