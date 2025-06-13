The mill itself ceased operation in 1926. In 1975 the Hall family (the applicant’s parents) purchased the former mill, mill-house and the site of the former mill pond with the intention to renovate the properties and bring the mill back into operation. By 1981 the mill had been restored and the pond had been emptied powering the mill since that time. Cadw has graded the mill, which is understood to be one of only two working commercial water mills in Wales as Grade II*.