The first ever vet nursing students have started their course at Wales’ only School of Veterinary Science.
The start of the course marks the latest expansion of teaching at Aberystwyth University.
As part of the Veterinary Nursing foundation degree, students will study the skills needed to care for a range of small animals and some large animals.
The course combines theoretical and practical learning, with a year-long work placement in a veterinary practice as an integral part of the programme.
Students will benefit from the University’s facilities, including a clinical skills lab, research and anatomy laboratories, equine teaching centre and University farms.
A new mock veterinary clinic has also been developed and will allow students to prepare for clinical placements in a simulated environment.
Students have been studying to be vets in Aberystwyth since 2021, following an investment of more than £2 million in new facilities.
A key part of the School, the new Veterinary Education Centre was officially opened in December 2021 by King Charles III.
Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science, said: “It’s wonderful to welcome the first vet nursing students here - I am sure they will enjoy their studies here. It is a day to remember and celebrate here in Aberystwyth.
“Expanding the range of training and courses we offer here at the School is going to make a real difference in a number of areas.
“We are enhancing the profession and supporting not only the farming community but pet owners, equestrian interests, national government and, in turn, Welsh society. Veterinary nursing has been identified as a key need by vets across Wales, so I am delighted that we are now able to respond to that.”
“Wales now has its own School of Veterinary Science that is tuned to and meets the needs of its own veterinary community – from providing graduates who can speak Welsh, who come from Wales and are thus more likely to stay in Wales, to supporting the profession with postgraduate training.”
Emma Anscombe-Skirrow, Senior Lecturer, said: “The success of Wales’ only School of Welsh Veterinary Science since it opened is fantastic to see.”