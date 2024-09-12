Professor Janneke Balk, group leader at the John Innes Centre and co-lead of the Pulse Crop Genetic Improvement Network said: “Over the last 17 years the Pulse Crop Genetic Improvement Network has made critical contributions to pea and faba bean development that are now close to being brought to market. In the new funding phase, we will expand our research to lentil and common bean, which could be grown more widely in the future as we see higher temperatures in the UK.”