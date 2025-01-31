FUW Ceredigion is encouraging members of the public to join President, Ian Rickman at Aberaeron Rugby Club to speak about his experiences of farming in partnership.
Mr Rickman, a second generation farmer who farms Gurnos Farm, a 84-hectare upland farm near Bethlehem, Llandeilo, will be joined by his business partner, Sean Jeffreys, who joined the business in September 2022.
The evening will provide an opportunity for the two to share their experiences of farming in partnership at Gurnos, including the legal and business background, together with discussing the opportunities farming in partnership offers farmers.
The evening will be held at Aberaeron Rugby Club at 8pm on Tuesday 11 February 2025, with a warm welcome extended to all members of the public.