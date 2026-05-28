The Farmers’ Union of Wales has presented a cheque for £1,980 to Prostate Cymru following a successful fundraising dinner held in honour of renowned Welsh businessman and agricultural supporter Brian Jones, Castell Howell.
The special dinner was organised to celebrate Brian Jones receiving the FUW’s Outstanding Contribution to Welsh Agriculture Award, recognising his longstanding contribution to Welsh farming and rural communities.
FUW President Ian Rickman formally presented the cheque to John Daniels and Deryc Rees of Prostate Cymru, with Brian Jones and his wife Helen also in attendance.
The funds raised will support Prostate Cymru’s ongoing work in raising awareness of prostate cancer, improving access to testing and treatment, and supporting men and families affected by the disease across Wales.
Speaking following the presentation, Ian Rickman said: “Prostate cancer is something that affects far too many families and communities across Wales, including within our farming community. We were delighted to be able to raise this money during what was a fantastic evening celebrating Brian Jones and his enormous contribution to Welsh agriculture.
“Too often, men are reluctant to speak about their health or seek advice early enough. By supporting Prostate Cymru, we hope to help raise awareness of the importance of early detection and encourage more conversations around men’s health.”
Prostate cancer is now one of the most common cancers affecting men, with around one in eight men across the UK expected to receive a diagnosis during their lifetime.
Deryc Rees, Chair of the Carmarthenshire branch of Prostate Cymru thanked the FUW and everyone involved in the fundraising efforts.
“We are extremely grateful to the Farmers’ Union of Wales and all those who contributed so generously during the evening.
“Awareness is absolutely critical when it comes to prostate cancer, particularly in rural and agricultural communities where men can sometimes delay seeking help.”
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