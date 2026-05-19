The FUW has appointed Amanda Williams as Account Executive to serve customers across Gwynedd’s Llŷn Peninsula.
Amanda brings extensive experience within the insurance sector, having previously worked with NFU Mutual across the Llŷn and Eifionydd areas. She later established her own brokerage in the same region, further strengthening her specialist knowledge and understanding of the local agricultural and commercial insurance market.
Living in Mynytho, Amanda combines strong local roots with significant professional expertise, making her ideally placed to support clients across the region.
In her new role, Amanda will assume responsibility for the portfolio of long-standing FUW Insurance Services Account Executive Dylan Evans across the Llŷn Peninsula. In addition, existing Account Executive Naomi Owen will continue the structured transition of Dylan’s Eifionydd portfolio, ensuring continuity and consistency of service for all clients.
Commenting following her appointment, Amanda said: “I am very pleased to be joining FUW Insurance Services and to have the opportunity to support clients across the Llŷn Peninsula. Having worked in the area for many years, I understand the unique needs of local farmers and businesses, and I’m passionate about providing a personal, reliable service.
"I look forward to building strong relationships with both existing and new clients, and to continuing the excellent work already established in the region.”
FUW Insurance Services Operations Director Karen Royles said: “We are delighted to welcome Amanda to FUW Insurance Services. Her extensive experience, strong local connections and deep understanding of the agricultural and commercial insurance landscape make her an excellent addition to the team.
"Amanda’s appointment ensures continuity for our members and clients in Llŷn, and we have no doubt she will play a key role in building on the strong foundations already in place.”
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