The Farmers’ Union of Wales has welcomed a report by MPs highlighting the dangers posed by illegal meat imports and urging the UK Government to take immediate action to protect farming, food safety and the wider economy.
The report, published by Westminster’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, warns of “large and increasing volumes” of illegally imported meat entering the UK through ports, airports and the Channel Tunnel. The report described the situation as “unacceptable”, highlighting the lack of clear data, weak enforcement at the border, and the high risk that such products could introduce devastating animal diseases.
The report cites examples of meat being smuggled in unsafe and unhygienic conditions – including a whole pig stuffed into a suitcase – and raises concerns about the limited resources available to Border Force and Port Health authorities to stop and seize dangerous imports.
It also highlights the potential economic cost of lax control, noting that a single confirmed case of foot and mouth in Germany in January 2025 is estimated to have cost the German economy one billion euros.
Among its key conclusions, the Committee calls on Defra to deliver a plan to fine and prosecute repeat offenders and serious smugglers, to establish a national strategy for tackling product of animal origin smuggling in partnership with the National Food Crime Units and local authorities, and to improve public awareness about the risks of animal disease and the rules on personal imports.
FUW Regional vice president Alun Owen said: “This report confirms what the FUW has been warning for some time – that illegal meat imports are a ticking timebomb for Welsh farming, public health and the UK economy.
“Farmers across Wales work tirelessly to uphold high standards of animal health, food safety and traceability. It is extremely frustrating and dangerous that this influx of illegal meat continues to undermine the sector’s efforts.”
