The Farmers’ Union of Wales has welcomed the appointment of Llŷr Gruffydd MS as the Welsh Government’s new Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability.
The FUW said it looks forward to continuing its close and constructive working relationship with Mr Gruffydd, having engaged with him regularly over many years on matters affecting farming families, food production and the wider rural economy.
The union also paid tribute to the outgoing Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, thanking him for his engagement with the sector and recognising the importance of maintaining strong dialogue between the Welsh Government and the agricultural industry.
FUW President Ian Rickman said: “The FUW has worked closely with Llŷr Gruffydd over many years, and we have always appreciated his understanding of the challenges facing Welsh agriculture and the importance of the sector to the social, cultural and economic fabric of Wales.
“Mr Gruffydd takes on the role at a pivotal time for Welsh agriculture and our rural communities, and we look forward to understanding how farming and food production will be prioritised and positioned within this new portfolio, and what that will mean in policy and practical terms for the sector.
“We also look forward to continuing this constructive engagement, and working closely to ensure the delivery of manifesto commitments on key priorities including future farm support, bovine TB, on-farm regulations, and securing a thriving, sustainable future for family farms and food production in Wales.”
The union added that the coming Senedd term would be particularly significant for Welsh agriculture, as the sector continues to navigate policy changes, market pressures and increasing expectations around climate and environmental delivery.
The FUW stressed the importance of ensuring future agricultural policy strikes the right balance between food production, environmental ambitions and the need to maintain productive, profitable family farms across Wales.
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