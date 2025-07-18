Grass and clover research company Germinal has announced new investment and trials in Aberystwyth.
Researchers at Germinal Horizon and IBERS have developed many of the leading grass and clover varieties available to farmers, including Aber High Sugar Grasses which increase the amount of protein that livestock can extract from grass forage which improves nutritional performance and reduces emissions.
This team has also developed the highly resilient DoubleRoot hybrid clover and RedRunner, a stoloniferous red clover.
Germinal Horizon has taken delivery of the Haldrup F-55 forage, designed specifically for research purposes involving field trials which are fundamental to the development of new forage varieties.
With an investment of £250,000, the Haldrup F-55 is a unique piece of research equipment with a cutting width matched to standardised replicated trial plot sizes.
Germinal will also expand its team of researchers at Germinal Horizon engaged in the development of new clover and grass varieties at Aberystwyth University.
The full Germinal Horizon team based at Aberystwyth and Wiltshire now totals 18, which includes research scientist positions focusing on clover breeding and several new technician positions.
Germinal has also announced that Germinal Horizon Aberystwyth has been selected as trials operators to assess forage crop varieties for recommended use in England and Wales.
The selection follows a tender run by the National Institute of Agricultural Botany which oversees the testing and recommendation of varieties for inclusion in the National Recommended List of Grass and Clover Varieties.
Paul Billings, Managing Director, said: “Scientific breakthroughs built on high quality research hold the keys to many of the production and sustainability challenges facing farmers and food producers. As a breeder of grass, clover and other crop species, our research work is fundamental to what we do and our ability to support ruminant livestock farmers, helping them compete and farm in a climate smart way.”
