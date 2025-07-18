Three councillors have been given “pre-emptive” permission speak on any future matters relating to a recently refused contentious scheme to build affordable homes on a New Quay car park.
Plans to build 30 affordable homes on a car park in New Quay were refused back in May despite an officer recommendation for approval.
Housing association Barcud had sought permission from Ceredigion County Council for a £7.5m 100 per cent affordable scheme at Central Car Park, Towyn Road.
It was estimated the 30 homes would lead to up to an extra 98 permanent residents in the Ceredigion town with the highest number of second homes, 26 per cent of all properties being either second homes or holiday residences.
The site currently operates as a pay and display car park, owned and managed by Barcud as a commercial enterprise, which it said it could cease at any time.
Objectors, including the town council, have said the loss of parking would impact local businesses in a town heavily reliant on tourism, with questions about the need for some of the affordable housing types.
While no formal development, either through amended plans or an appeal against the refusal, have yet been submitted, three town council members applied for permission to speak on any future scheme.
At the 16 July meeting of the ethics and standards committee, members heard calls for dispensations to speak from New Quay Town Council members Cllr Tomas Davies, Cllr Helen Swan Jones, and Cllr Elizabeth Ryder; all three declaring a prejudicial interest.
Cllr Davies said: “My brother owns a property adjacent to car park,” adding there “continues to be a potential for a further application/possible planning appeal against this decision”.
He added: “Other issues require consideration by the town council such as parking provision, right of way access and illegal parking that are issues that have arisen with the owner of the land, Barcud in the last few weeks.”
Cllr Jones said: “I rent a property in Uplands Square which is opposite the land which is currently a car park,” and that a “planning application or issues that arise on this the land could possibly impact on my rented property.”
Cllr Ryder said: “My son, niece and nephew own and run the Water Street car park in New Quay, adding: “If any other applications is received it will mean the loss of car parking spaces in the top car park (off Park Street), this could result in cars having to look for parking elsewhere and could potentially result in my family’s car park having more cars.”
Committee members heard there were no formal changes to the May position of refusal, but there continued to be “further potential for another application or an appeal,” with conversations “ongoing”.
Concerns were raised about the “hypothetical” nature of the applications for dispensation, described as “a pre-emptive strike for something that may not happen.”
However, all three applicants were given permission to speak, but not vote, on any future scheme, for a period of 12 months.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.