A delegation of Italian meat specialists from one of the nation’s largest wholesalers have visited west Wales to learn more about the high-quality production of PGI Welsh Lamb.
20 meat specialists from Gesco- Amadori, a leading Italian meat distributor, joined Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC) on an inward mission to Wales.
The group spent two days in Wales, visiting a processing plant, as well as seeing firsthand how PGI Welsh Lamb is reared on farm. The group was also able to enjoy Welsh Lamb as part of a cooking demonstration and Welsh Lamb masterclass.
HCC’s Consumer Executive Elwen Roberts provided a Welsh Lamb masterclass, demonstrating several dishes which were created especially for the Italian market, including: mustard and herb crumbed rack of Welsh Lamb served with roasted Mediterranean vegetables and a red wine jus; Welsh Lamb cannon and pesto canapes and a pulled Welsh Lamb shoulder served with mozzarella, flatbreads and fresh leaves.
The delegation was able to see the high production standards employed by Welsh farmers when they joined Dai Charles Evans on his farm in Silian, near Lampeter.
Mr Evans runs a flock of 500 breeding ewes as well as a herd of stabilizer cattle.
The 5th generation beef and sheep farmer, who farms in partnership with his wife and son, gave a tour of the farm where he talked the Italian guests through his production systems, including their outdoor grass-based system and his successful breeding programme.
HCC’s Market Development Lead, Jason Craig, explained: “Italy is a key export market for Welsh Lamb and we were very pleased to facilitate this inward mission for these important customers. The delegation was impressed with the green and natural landscape in which Welsh Lamb is reared and particularly enjoyed the demonstrations and tasters provided by Elwen.
“Showing buyers first-hand the dedication and craft which goes into producing high-quality Welsh Lamb has been a key element of HCC’s export strategy and allows our customers to connect with how special our product really is. I would especially like to thank Dai Charles Evans for being a fantastic host to our Italian guests.”