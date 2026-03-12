NFU Cymru has endorsed recommendations from the expert group set up by Welsh Government to provide strategic advice to the Deputy First Minister and Chief Veterinary Officer calling for a ‘step change’ to Wales’ bovine TB eradication strategy.
A position paper from the TB Programme Eradication Board in Wales has concluded that ‘a step change to the urgency and resources devoted to eradication is needed to meet the target for Wales to be Officially TB Free by 2041’.
The group also recommended that future TB policy must encompass a ‘comprehensive strategy based on scientific evidence and analysis’ that also considers addressing the disease across all its sources.
The release of the position paper on Wednesday 11 March coincides with a Welsh Government written statement on its bovine TB eradication programme. Although the government’s statement points to a fall in long-term decreases in new TB herd incidents, as well as updates on the positive impacts of measures implemented by Welsh Government following feedback from industry, NFU Cymru states that the overarching evidence and trajectory of data underlines that the current approach to eradicating Wales of TB is not working.
NFU Cymru President Abi Reader said: “Whilst it is encouraging that the statistics show the number of new breakdowns has fallen, we cannot lose sight of the number of farms which are operating under TB restrictions, the 12,493 animals slaughtered because of the disease in the year ending September 2025 and the farming families that continue to suffer because of this disease.
“The policy change to allow the delayed slaughter of reactor animals was something the NFU Cymru TB Focus Group lobbied for, so we are pleased to see the Deputy First Minister recognising the benefits that have been seen 12 months on from its implementation.”
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