The release of the position paper on Wednesday 11 March coincides with a Welsh Government written statement on its bovine TB eradication programme. Although the government’s statement points to a fall in long-term decreases in new TB herd incidents, as well as updates on the positive impacts of measures implemented by Welsh Government following feedback from industry, NFU Cymru states that the overarching evidence and trajectory of data underlines that the current approach to eradicating Wales of TB is not working.