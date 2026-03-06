Natural Resources Wales is inviting applications from experienced graziers to take on conservation grazing at two nationally important sites.
NRW is seeking graziers for Rhos Llawr Cwrt National Nature Reserve and the adjoining Cors y Clettwr site in Ceredigion, and Ogof Ffynnon Ddu National Nature Reserve in Penwyllt, Powys.
Both opportunities form part of NRW’s work to protect and enhance sensitive habitats through carefully managed livestock grazing. Successful applicants will enter into a 10‑year Farm Business Tenancy, supporting the long‑term ecological management of these protected landscapes.
Applicants will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of how grazing can be used as a positive management tool and to adapt their approach in line with site requirements.
Mike James, Senior Officer in Land Management, of NRW, said: "Conservation grazing is an essential tool in maintaining the structure, diversity and long‑term health of these landscapes, NRW is seeking graziers who can work in a way that is sensitive to the conservation needs of each reserve."
Rhos Llawr Cwrt National Nature Reserve and Cors y Clettwr cover approximately 63.32 hectares Rhos Llawr Cwrt and the neighbouring Cors y Clettwr comprise a mosaic of wet grassland and species‑rich habitats that depend on low‑intensity grazing to thrive. NRW is seeking graziers able to manage approximately 24 livestock units (cattle or ponies) across several defined grazing blocks between 1 May and 31 October each year.
Ogof Ffynnon Ddu National Nature Reserve covers approximately 406 hectares, Ogof Ffynnon Ddu is one of Wales’ most distinctive upland reserves.
NRW is seeking a grazier to manage 20 head of cattle between 1 June and 31 October, with the option to increase to 30 following monitoring and up to 10 ponies all year round
Applications are open until 12pm on Wednesday 25 March.
