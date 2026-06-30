A productive dairy and livestock farmer working in harmony with the local environment has been announced as the winner of the NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award.
Peter Loxdale, a dairy and livestock farmer from Llanilar, was presented with the honour at the NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Farming Conference.
During a visit to Castle Hill Farm, award judges were impressed by Peter's passion for soils and efforts to foster nature and wildlife on the farm.
Receiving the NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award Welsh slate barometer and the £500 competition prize, Peter said he was 'humbled and honoured' to see his efforts recognised.
Peter and his wife, Megan, took over the running of Castle Hill Farm in 2021 - which at that point was a sheep-based organic enterprise with a small suckler herd - but soon after took the decision to convert the business to a dairy farm.
Castle Hill Farm is home to around 150 acres of woodland and several fields now operate as wildflower meadows, encouraging a wide spectrum of flora and fauna.
Since taking over the farm, Peter has also prioritised soil health with herbal leys and deep-rooting grasses, which have positively impacted on soil compaction.
Peter has recently installed a small reservoir to harvest rainwater and reduce the farm's use of 'mains' water.
NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chair Gary Yeomans, , said: "We should also not underestimate the courage of Peter and Megan to raise the finances to re-enter the dairy industry back in 2021 at a time when the milk market was still struggling in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Peter Loxdale said: "I am humbled and honoured to have received this award. We are very fortunate to farm in such an idyllic part of the world and seeing the wildlife doing so well is a highlight of each day.”
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