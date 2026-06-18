NFU Cymru has welcomed the announcement of an independent review into the bureaucratic burden on Welsh farming
Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd MS, has commissioned a nine-month review examining the cumulative impact of regulatory red tape on Welsh family farms.
The review will be led by John Davies, a beef and sheep farmer from Brecon and former NFU Cymru President.
NFU Cymru President Abi Reader said: “An independent review of the regulatory burden affecting Welsh farming businesses was a key ask of NFU Cymru's Senedd Election manifesto. Given that 15 years have passed since a review of red tape and bureaucracy was conducted, it is only right that such an independent assessment is held to evaluate how the cumulative impact of new policies and regulations introduced during this period are affecting the industry. The Minister’s announcement is a positive step and recognition of the real concerns being raised by farmers across Wales. Our members are clear that the volume and complexity of current rules is placing unsustainable pressure on farming businesses, with more than 80% identifying regulation as a key concern for the year ahead in a recent survey.
“The review also comes at a time of significant change in the regulatory and policy landscape in Wales. The industry continues to grapple with the complex rules in the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations (2021) and many farmers across Wales are focussed on meeting the requirements of the Sustainable Farming Scheme for the first time in 2026.
“While regulation has an essential role in underpinning high standards, it must also be proportionate, workable and joined-up. This review must focus on streamlining on-farm requirements, cutting duplication, improving clarity and ensuring that policy delivery is practical and achievable for farm businesses on the ground.”
In the coming weeks, NFU Cymru will be engaging with its boards, counties and the wider NFU Cymru membership to enable farmers to share both detailed feedback and practical examples of where regulation and policy is creating challenges, as well as where improvements can be made.
NFU Cymru President Abi Reader said: “It is vital that this review is informed by real-world experience and shaped by those directly affected. By working with our members, we can build a strong, evidence-based picture of the current burden on farming families and provide constructive, solutions-focused input that helps deliver a more streamlined and effective regulatory framework.
“The appointment of John Davies as the person to lead this work is to be welcomed. John is a hugely well-respected figure within the Welsh agricultural industry, possesses an excellent understanding of the regulatory landscape and has the knowledge and passion to take this important area of work forward and ensure that it is scrutinised effectively.
“This is a significant opportunity to reset how policy and regulatory requirements work for Welsh farming. We look forward to working with John Davies and the Welsh Government to ensure that it delivers meaningful, lasting change.”
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