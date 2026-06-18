NFU Cymru President Abi Reader said: “An independent review of the regulatory burden affecting Welsh farming businesses was a key ask of NFU Cymru's Senedd Election manifesto. Given that 15 years have passed since a review of red tape and bureaucracy was conducted, it is only right that such an independent assessment is held to evaluate how the cumulative impact of new policies and regulations introduced during this period are affecting the industry. The Minister’s announcement is a positive step and recognition of the real concerns being raised by farmers across Wales. Our members are clear that the volume and complexity of current rules is placing unsustainable pressure on farming businesses, with more than 80% identifying regulation as a key concern for the year ahead in a recent survey.