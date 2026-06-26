The Farming Union of Wales has met with one of west Wales’ newest Senedd members to discuss issues facing the agricultural sector.
Anna Nicholl MS, the newly elected Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Ceredigion Penfro, met union members on a farm in the Teifi Valley.
The visit took place at the farm of Wyn and Eurig Jones, a father-and-son farming partnership based near Blaenffos. The family runs a mixed farming enterprise, producing beef and lamb alongside arable crops.
The visit provided a valuable opportunity to discuss first-hand the challenges and opportunities facing Welsh agriculture. Particular attention was given to the ongoing impact of bovine TB, which continues to place a significant burden on farming businesses across west Wales.
Discussions also focused on Plaid Cymru’s priorities for government, including the party’s recent commitment to reviewing the bureaucratic burden facing Welsh farmers. In turn, the FUW highlighted its own key priorities, particularly the need for a stable, long-term budget for the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS). FUW representatives also highlighted the need to review the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations that continue to cause frustration and concern across the farming community.
Following the visit, Anna Nicholl MS raised a number of the issues discussed during the visit in the Senedd with the Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd MS. She has also, since the visit, been appointed to the Senedd’s Climate Change, Environment, Sustainability and Rural Affairs Committee.
FUW President Ian Rickman said: “It was good to meet Anna and to discuss how policymakers can work with the industry to ensure farming remains at the heart of our rural communities and economy. We were encouraged that, following the visit, several of the issues raised were taken directly to the Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability in the Senedd.”
Anna Nicholl MS added: “I’m extremely grateful to Wyn, Eurig, and the FUW for taking the time to meet with me and discuss the issues facing the agricultural sector. Agriculture remains a crucial part of the fabric of west Wales, underpinning our communities and local economy. However, it is also a sector facing significant change and a range of challenges.
“I look forward to continuing to engage with the sector, ensuring that farmers’ voices are heard, and raising these important issues in the Senedd as we work towards a sustainable future for Welsh agriculture.
"It's clear that change is needed to respond to the climate and nature crises, but that change must happen with our rural communities, not against them. It's not just farming that matters here – it's about keeping our food system strong, supporting local businesses, and securing jobs in our rural areas.
Farmers in Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire want to see a system that is fair, simple to navigate, and provides real financial security – whilst also tackling the nature and climate crisis. It's positive to hear that the Government is talking about less bureaucracy and more partnership. I look forward to seeing that happen in practice now."
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