A DELAYED report which could lead to a managed reintroduction of beavers in Wales is now being examined by ministers.
The Welsh Government said it was considering a “package of proposals” following a review of evidence by environment body Natural Resources Wales (NRW).
Beaver advocates say the mammals improve river water quality and slow the flow of water during periods of heavy rain with the dams they build, and also increase biodiversity.
European beavers were hunted to extinction in Britain 400 to 500 years ago but have made a partial return in Wales at four managed enclosures, or via unlicensed releases and escapes.
In January 2023 the Welsh Government said it had asked NRW to carry out a feasibility study on the reintroduction of beavers.
Natural Resources Wales has confirmed that the review has now taken place.
An NRW spokeswoman said the intention was to help form a policy framework and agreement on the role of beavers in restoring ecosystems and look at protection measures.
“NRW has reviewed the available evidence on beavers, considering it in the context of the Welsh environment and the Welsh environmental policy and legal framework,” she said. “We have used the existing evidence reviews from England and Scotland to assess how they might apply to Wales and identified any evidence gaps.”
The Welsh Government said it was considering a package of proposals following the review, saying: “This includes exploring the most appropriate options for legally protecting the European beaver, together with policy and management proposals.”
The Welsh Government has previously provided funding for beaver projects, including beavers in a licensed enclosure at Cors Dyfi, near Machynlleth.
Speaking in January 2023, Alicia Leow-Dyke, of the long-running Wildlife Trusts Wales Welsh beaver project, said beavers helped control willow in the Cors Dyfi nature reserve by coppicing it and eating its bark and leaves.
“Negative impacts may occur in some areas, so you’ve got to make sure you’ve got management in place to mitigate that,” she said.
The National Farmers’ Union has previously expressed concern about beaver dams posing a flooding risk to agricultural land.