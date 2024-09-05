“The Bill would have increased the powers of the police to gather evidence and improve enforcement. The Bill would have granted police the authority to take samples or impressions from a dog suspected of having attacked livestock, and to detain a dog for this purpose. Additionally, magistrates would have been empowered to issue warrants authorizing entry to search premises to retrieve this evidence. The Bill also sought to extend police powers to cover roads and paths, broaden its scope to include more types of livestock, and impose an unlimited fine on individuals convicted of worrying livestock offences.