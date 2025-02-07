Ms Reader said: “A lot of progress has been made on the SFS, but there is still a long way to go on scheme detail and crucially payment rates, but whether farmers decide to participate or not will depend on the financial attractiveness of the scheme. There has to be sufficient budget which must find its way down to farmers, and this is particularly so when it comes to the Universal layer of the scheme, this is the element which provides stability, and it must be well resourced.