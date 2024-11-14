Beef from rare cattle grazing on RSPB Ynys Hir is now available to buy for the first time in Aberystwyth.
Pori Bach sustainably grazes cattle on conservation land to support the re-establishing of rare flora and fauna.
This same herd was only weeks ago praised for helping to double endangered Pied Flycatcher numbers at Ynys Hir by creating a better nesting environment by eating aggressive plant species.
The graziers use Ancient Cattle of Wales, a rare minority species cousin to the famous Welsh Black breed, with only 300 purebreds in existence.
Helen Upson, the grazier, only takes in one cow a year and has a buyers wait-list for the beef, spread by word of mouth.
However this autumn she’s partnered up with sustainable food hub Bwyd Dyfi, meaning the beef will be available to buy in a shop for the first time.
Helen said: “[This breed is] hardy and self-sufficient.
“They find their own water and food, making the most of not just grass but tree species and herbs, giving them a lot of minerals with a healthy and varied diet.
“This helps the quality of beef.
“The plants have properties that dissuade parasites and gutworms, so no chemicals are needed.
“Studies done have found beef has a better balance of omega three and six when the animal is pasture fed.
“You get a different, distinctive flavour that is not quite gamey and there is better marbling with less fat.
“The beef this year is lean, the fat is yellower and tastier.”
Cathie from Bwyd Dyfi said: “[As part of our recent expansion] we’ll offer local meat for the first time from October.
“It’s an exciting step to offer sustainably reared beef from a conservation ground.”
Helen is now the vice chair of the Ancient Cattle of Wales Breed Society, aiming to save the rare breed by gaining government recognition as a native breed.