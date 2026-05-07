NFU Cymru Deputy President Paul Williams, who will be one of this year’s judges, said: “The Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award is there to champion the contribution that women make to farming businesses and wider rural life. Over the many years we’ve been holding this prestigious award, we’ve had a variety of winners, all representing different sectors and parts of the farming industry, and we look forward to receiving applications for the 2026 title and celebrating this great award.”