NFU Cymru, along with sponsor NFU Mutual, is once again launching the search for a winner of the Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award.
Now in its 28th year, the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year competition aims to celebrate the contribution of women in the Welsh farming industry.
The winner of the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2026 award will receive £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal bowl. The closing date for nominations is Friday 29 May 2026. The award will be presented on Thursday 23 July on the NFU Cymru stand at the Royal Welsh Show.
NFU Cymru Deputy President Paul Williams, who will be one of this year’s judges, said: “The Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award is there to champion the contribution that women make to farming businesses and wider rural life. Over the many years we’ve been holding this prestigious award, we’ve had a variety of winners, all representing different sectors and parts of the farming industry, and we look forward to receiving applications for the 2026 title and celebrating this great award.”
Heather Holgate, NFU Cymru Group Secretary & NFU Mutual Agent who will be judging alongside Paul Williams, said: "For generations women have played a crucial role in Welsh agriculture, from running farm businesses to leading diversification enterprises to increase farm income and NFU Mutual is proud to support this award. We hope the award inspires other women in Wales to take centre stage and influence farming in the future."
If you are interested in entering or know someone who you think is worthy of a nomination for the title of Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2026, please visit the NFU Cymru website to complete application form or contact the NFU Cymru office for a form by telephoning 01982 554200 or emailing [email protected] .
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