A Ceredigion farm has showcased sustainable food production to the region’s Senedd members.
Claire Archibald Reform MS, Kerry Fergusson Plaid Cymru MS and Paul Davies Conservative MS visited Glyniscoed farm in Ffostrasol, on Friday, 3 July as part of a series of MS engagements events being held across Wales by NFU Cymru during its fifth annual Welsh Farming Week campaign.
The on-farm meetings were arranged to give MSs insight into the day-to-day work of Welsh farmers and the role they play in feeding the nation, whilst also caring for and enhancing their local environment.
During the visit to Glyniscoed farm, host farmer Gethin Hughes provided the MSs in attendance with an overview of the working farm and showed them his farming system on his dairy farm.
Gethin Hughes said: "I was pleased to welcome Claire, Kerry and Paul to the farm. In particular, I welcomed the chance to talk about the barriers to entry many new entrants like I face in terms of financial backing. I was also able to highlight the excessive amount of inspections that I have had over the past 18 months. I also spoke to them about the issues of bovine TB and how the current eradication strategy is not working for farmers here in Wales. We also talked about water quality and how farming by calendar does not work."
NFU Cymru Ceredigion County Chair Martin Griffiths added: “On-farm meetings like this provide such valuable engagement for us at NFU Cymru, allowing us to continue dialogue with returning MSs or cultivate relationships with those MSs who have been newly elected. These opportunities also provide the perfect platform for our members to illustrate how they are delivering for the people and communities of Wales, whether that be food production, environmental management or boosting the local economy.”
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