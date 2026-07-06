Gethin Hughes said: "I was pleased to welcome Claire, Kerry and Paul to the farm. In particular, I welcomed the chance to talk about the barriers to entry many new entrants like I face in terms of financial backing. I was also able to highlight the excessive amount of inspections that I have had over the past 18 months. I also spoke to them about the issues of bovine TB and how the current eradication strategy is not working for farmers here in Wales. We also talked about water quality and how farming by calendar does not work."