Professor Iain Donnison, Director of IBERS, said: “I warmly congratulate Kerrie on her appointment. IBERS and Germinal Horizon have a longstanding partnership focused on developing new and improved varieties of forage crops, underpinned by cutting-edge research, and this appointment reconfirms our mission to see the latest science applied to plant breeding. The Germinal Chair plays a vital role in translating this research from the laboratory to the field, delivering real-world impact for sustainable, productive farming. "