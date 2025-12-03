The controversial Sustainable Farming Scheme has been passed in the Senedd.
Members approved bold new regulations on Tuesday that the Welsh Government says will reinforce climate action and transform agricultural support.
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, described the moment as “historic for the Welsh environment”.
Wales has already cut its emissions by more than a third since 1990. The new climate regulations set Wales’ fourth carbon budget at a 73% reduction in emissions and require the third carbon budget to be met entirely through domestic action.
After seven years of development, the agriculture regulations are the final step in ensuring the Welsh Government can launch the Sustainable Farming Scheme in January. This provides the stability and support farmers need to be more resilient, productive and sustainable.
The Deputy First Minister said: “While others retreat from climate commitments, Wales is staying the course.
“We are doubling down on climate action and forging a new partnership with Welsh farmers that will secure their businesses and our environment for generations to come.
"The impacts of climate change are a real and present danger.
“These regulations deliver the opposite: cheaper bills, cleaner air, new green jobs, and a safer, more secure Wales.
“The Sustainable Farming Scheme supports sustainable food production and responds to the climate and nature emergencies.
“Our ambition is a thriving, confident agriculture industry built around innovation and growth.
“We’ve recently finished a run of roadshows, speaking to farmers about the Sustainable Farming Scheme, and the feedback has been very positive, with lots of them preparing for the start of the Scheme.
“I would encourage those yet to look into the scheme to do so as soon as possible.
"The result of today's votes protects our communities, supports our farmers, and delivers hope for current and future generations."
