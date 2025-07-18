Lassie came home this July as over a dozen Rough Collies overtook a National Trust property for their annual meet.
Many know them as Lassie Collies, but before Rough Collies shot to fame for their acting abilities in the 1950s TV series ‘Lassie Come-Home’, the long-haired collie dogs were bred for herding.
Now the breed enjoys a more leisurely life, in part thanks to Stefani Flower, an owner and breeder of Serenlas Collies based in Ceredigion.
On 11 July, over a dozen Rough Collies reunited for their annual romp on the grounds of the Llanerchaeron National Trust estate near Aberaeron.
Owners met for a walk around the grounds before enjoying refreshments at the cafe.
Before Corgis, Rough Collies were a royal favourite, being a much-loved breed of Queen Victoria.
A spokesperson for the event said: “There are many of these gatherings taking place throughout the UK, but an annual one is held in the wonderful setting of Llanerchaeron.
“The focus is for those with Rough Collies and those interested in owning a Rough Collie, to gather for a lovely country walk around the Llanerchaeron property.
“The Lassie Rough Collie is a highly intelligent and loyal breed of dog which is very easy to train, as every collie owner will testify, because the Rough Collie is a dog that simply wants to please.
“You’ll find that the Rough Collie is happy to walk miles, share your sofa or just curl at your feet.
“The Rough Collie is particularly good as a family dog as they have a great love for children.
“The glamorous coat of the Rough Collie is a joy to see and is not as difficult to maintain as you might think.
“Just a weekly brush will maintain that beautiful coat.”
