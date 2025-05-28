A robotic tractor will take centre stage at a special hill farming event at the foothills of Yr Wyddfa.
The robot in question is an AgXeed tractor which has been developed by a consortium of Dutch manufacturers.
The robotic tractor is currently being put through its paces by Glynllifon college and has been used for numerous field-based operations on the college farm.
Its capabilities will be put to the test at Hafod y Llan on 12 June, facing much more rugged terrain.
Chaiman of the Hill Farming event, Bedwyr Jones said: “There are many trade stands at the event which showcase the latest technology available to our industry, but the robotic tractor is probably one of the most eye catching.
“Despite the interest in the robot, I suspect that the two shire horses shown by the Caernarfon Royal Welsh Ambassador, Rhys Griffiths will still steal the show. Shire horses were an integral part of farming life, and we are grateful to Rhys for bringing these majestic animals to Hafod y Llan.”
Other attractions will include sheepdog demonstrations, hand shearing and a petrol “fergie” tractor which has worked for 75 years in the Nantgwynant valley.
The National Trust footpath team will also demonstrate how to pitch stone footpaths, and expert advice will be available in the hydro and forestry areas.
The event will be opened by Richard Williams, formerly of Hafod y Llan who was very involved with a similar event held back in 1996.
In summing up the day, Bedwyr Jones added: “We have had an outstanding response from sponsors and trade stands, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to Hafod y Llan.
“It will be a day to relax, to learn about latest developments, but most of all a day to celebrate the contribution of hill farming to society”.
