Vets will get the chance to polish-up on their hoof trimming skills at Aberystwyth University later this month.
The course is led by two experienced trainers - vet Sara Pedersen and professional foot trimmer, Andrew Tyler - who are experts in hoof care and trimming.
During the one-day training, there will be an opportunity to learn about many skills including the 5-step hoof trimming method how to treat the lame cows and when and how to amputate digits.
The course is part of a wider programme of professional courses offered by Wales’ only Veterinary School as it expands its career development provision.
The Aberystwyth University Vet School began training vets at undergraduate level in 2021 and in September this year, the first cohort of veterinary nursing students began their studies.
Jonathan King, a lecturer at Aberystwyth University's School of Veterinary Science, said: "As a vet myself, I know that this course is going to benefit many in the profession locally and regionally. We are very fortunate to be able to facilitate this with such experienced trainers in the specialism. Lame cows and problems with their hooves are an example of the kind of day-to-day work that comes up on farms. So training of this type is important for the community.
“This course is part of a wider programme of professional training we are intending to run for vets at the university, along with vet nurse and farmer training. It does underline the importance of the fact that Wales now has its own School of Veterinary Science.”