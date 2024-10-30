Jonathan King, a lecturer at Aberystwyth University's School of Veterinary Science, said: "As a vet myself, I know that this course is going to benefit many in the profession locally and regionally. We are very fortunate to be able to facilitate this with such experienced trainers in the specialism. Lame cows and problems with their hooves are an example of the kind of day-to-day work that comes up on farms. So training of this type is important for the community.