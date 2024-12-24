Farmers from across the UK will stage a Day of Unity in January as pressure builds on the UK government to halt the controversial family farm tax which will have a devastating impact on family farms across the four nations.
Saturday 25 January will see farmers undertaking events across the UK and to ‘underline to parliamentarians in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland that their campaign will not stop until the tax is finally subject to consultation and proper scrutiny’.
With the UK farming unions participating, the day’s events will vary across the UK but with three simple messages running through all of them:
- This tax is badly thought out and will have a devasting impact on family farms.
- The wonderful support of the public means everything to farmers.
- We are not going away. This will go on for as long as it needs to go on.
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “Farmers haven’t taken this destructive policy lying down and we won’t give up. There is too much at risk – our families, our future, our culture and the undermining of the very sector that produces a safe, secure supply of home produced food.
“My message to UK Government is simple; pause the proposals, consult and undertake a comprehensive impact assessment that considers the long-term impact of these changes on farming families and food production.”
“This date will give everyone that wants to an opportunity to support family farms from right across the UK, to show unity and strength, and for farmers to speak as one in our call for UK government to stop the family farm tax.
“We are so grateful to the public for their ongoing support on this issue. The 25th is not just a day for the farming community to show unity, but anyone who believes our family farms, and the high-quality food they produce, deserve to be better valued and supported.”