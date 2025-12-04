According to recent economic assessments, agriculture and the wider food and drink sector support over 228,000 jobs in Wales (around 17% of the entire workforce) and generate more than £24 billion in turnover each year, making them vital to the whole Welsh economy, not just rural areas. Critics warn that the new tax regime could force many family farms to sell land or assets simply to meet higher liabilities, triggering a ripple effect across supply chains in towns and cities.