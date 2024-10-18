“The written statement from the Deputy First Minister provides some information on changes to the cross compliance verifiable standards, which we hope will reduce the level of penalties that some farmers have received or will face as a result of the impractical and unworkable nature of many elements of these regulations. However, the fact remains that the regulations, including the closed periods for spreading have not changed, and farmers will still be deemed to be in breach of the regulations and subject to potential penalty, albeit in certain circumstances reduced.”