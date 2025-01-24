With global demand for timber set to quadruple by 2050, how can Wales benefit from expected growth while future proofing its forests?
That is the question the Welsh Government would like your views on ahead of launching a timber industrial strategy later this year.
When finalised, the new strategy will set out a clear roadmap for how government and industry will work together to achieve a thriving wood-based economy in Wales.
It will include plans to future proof forests, create green jobs in the timber industry, develop more sustainable housing and boost decarbonisation.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change Huw Irranca-Davies recently travelled to Penrhyndeudraeth to see first-hand how wood can work for Wales.
He visited Maes Deudraeth – a new social housing project using timber frames – and nearby Hafod Boeth forest where he learned more about timber production in Wales from workers at Tilhill Forestry.
He met tenants who talked about the benefits of living in low carbon, timber framed homes and apprentices at both sites learning green skills in house building and in timber production.
He said: “Timber is crucial to achieving a stronger, fairer, greener Wales. The forestry, timber and construction sectors offer varied careers, including high-paid green jobs, while also helping us tackle the climate emergency.
“By working with industry, Wales can make the most of the opportunities that come from making and selling forest products from renewable, sustainable and responsibly managed forests.”
Jayne Bryant, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government added: “As well as its positive contribution towards boosting jobs and green growth, timber also contributes directly to the Welsh Government’s commitment to building more high-quality, sustainable and affordable homes. It also helps our ambition to meet Net Zero by 2050.”
You can have your say on the timber industrial strategy here: https://www.gov.wales/timber-industrial-strategy