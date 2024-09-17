Tir Coed, a grassroots Welsh charity, is celebrating 25 years of connecting people with the across rural mid and west Wales.
Since 1999, Tir Coed has been working to unlock the potential of land and woodlands to provide a community facility, educational and health activities, and to create job opportunities for disadvantaged individuals in rural Wales
To mark this milestone, Tir Coed is hosting a series of special events across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys.
To kick off their celebrations, Tir Coed will host an open day at Coed Tyllwyd in Llanfarian, near Aberystwyth, on Thursday, 26 September from 1pm to 3pm.
This event will provide an opportunity to learn more about the work of Tir Coed, explore the woodland and hear stories about the incredible impact Tir Coed has had on people’s lives and the places that have been positively transformed by the charity’s projects.
The event will feature guided woodland walks, hands-on demonstrations of sustainable woodland skills and crafts and the chance to meet some of the team behind Tir Coed’s inspiring work.
It will also provide an opportunity for partners, supporters and the wider community to come together to celebrate a shared passion for the potential of the outdoors to create change and to look ahead to the next chapter of Tir Coed’s journey.
Since its inception in 1999, Tir Coed has engaged thousands of individuals in meaningful outdoor activities, offering training and support whilst enhancing biodiversity and restoring woodland spaces.
From rural woodlands to urban green spaces, the charity has continuously expanded its reach, promoting sustainability and creating healthier, happier communities.
A spokesperson for Tir Coed said: “As we celebrate 25 years of this impactful work, we are reminded of the importance of nature in enhancing our wellbeing and strengthening our communities.
“Everyone is welcome to attend Tir Coed’s anniversary events. We encourage you to visit our website or contact us directly for more information on how you can take part in this celebration of nature, learning and community.
For more information about Tir Coed and our upcoming events, please visit www.tircoed.org.uk.