Father and son admit animal welfare charges
Two men have pleaded guilty to animal welfare charges .
David Thomas, 56, and his son Carwyn Fazakerley, 18, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Court yesterday, Monday.
It follows an investigation by animal welfare charity, the League Against Cruel Sports, at Cwm Bowydd Farm in Blaenau Ffestiniog. The charity found dogs were being kept there in awful conditions.
Footage obtained by the charity shows a foxhound being kicked and stamped on, another being chained up for days, some dead foxhounds being incinerated at the farm and a terrier being chained and kept in appalling conditions without water.
The investigation by the League Against Cruel Sports led to a raid by North Wales Police (NWP) and the RSPCA in November 2021 and the seizure of 34 dogs, including the entire foxhound pack.
The case has been adjourned for sentencing on November 7 at 2pm.
Chris Luffingham, director of external affairs at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “These dogs were treated disgustingly by people who should not have been allowed near them in the first place, and shows the blatant disregard those in the hunting community have for animals, whether wildlife or hound.
“Those who abuse animals for ‘sport’ will disgust the public and deserve to face the full weight of the law and go to jail.”
Thomas pleaded guilty to six charges under the Animal Welfare Act. Fazakerley pleaded guilty to a charge that 29 dogs were not kept in a suitable environment.
The RSPCA safely housed all the animals that were seized in the raid.
