A FATHER and son have taken it upon themselves to give village signs in Ceredigion a spring clean.
Electrician Nick Edwards and his dad, Dr Dic Edwards, decided to get the soap and water out after seeing the state of Llanarth’s village sign along the A487.
They are now looking for other signs to clean and hope others will do the same.
Nick said: “I travel around Ceredigion a lot with my job and my dad and myself started talking last week when entering Llanarth and seeing the state of the sign when you approach from Aberaeron.
“We thought we need to clean that sign as it was disgusting and no one could see it.
“We came back with a brush and kitchen cleaner and it was relatively easy to clean. No need for a power washer.
“We wanted to show that we as a community care.
“ With all these holidaymakers coming, which we need, they are getting lost as they can’t see the signs.”
Nick, who runs Edwards Electrics in Llanon and his dad, retired University of Wales Trinity St David lecturer, are now on the lookout for other signs to clean, starting with Vicarage Hill in Aberaeron this weekend.
Nick added: “There are so many signs that need a good clean. It’s something small that we can all do and it just makes things a little nicer.
“It’s like when the sun is shining. It just makes you feel happy.
“If we all just did a little bit then we can have more pride in our communities.
“For example, I was down in Llangrannog over the weekend and the bins were overflowing, but a shopkeeper came and cleared them.
“We are open to suggestions too. If anyone has any signs they think could do with a clean, then let us know.”